Exciting opportunities with Shelburne Museum!

Part-time Museum Teachers (Passport to Learning) Program dates: May 15 – June 16 ; Monday- Friday 9am- 2pm Summer Program Assistants Program Dates: June 14 – August 18, Monday- Friday 7:30am-4pm

1- Passport to Learning educators teach 20-minute workshops on topics and themes in art, language arts, math, social studies, and science to students in grades K-8 who visit the museum on school field trips. Duties include facilitating active discussions, demonstrations, and hands-on activities for school students, as well as providing customer service information for general museum visitors when necessary. Passport to Learning teachers must participate in paid staff training prior to the start of each workshop period.



Qualifications:

Prior experience working with and/or teaching children a must. Recent or soon-to-be graduates with a degree in K-12 education strongly encouraged to apply.

Knowledge of child development and learning theory preferred. Teachers must be able to stand 5-7 hours per day; lift/carry 15+ pounds; work in multi-level sites and climb stairs; and travel across museum grounds in order to carry out security and necessary interpretive responsibilities.

Click here to learn more!



2. Summer Program Assistants – Deadline date: Saturday, March 25



In these fast-paced, hands-on internships, successful candidates will work in one or more of several Education Department programmatic areas: summer camps; family programs and activities; special events; and adult programming. Program assistants will work as camp counselors, assist with logistical planning, set up, and execution of special day and evening events, and work in the Family Activity Center leading daily artmaking activities. Interns will also be assigned wide-ranging administrative and educational duties. Expect some long days, significant logistical work in preparation for events, and on-going public interaction.



Qualifications:



Current high school – college students (and recent college graduates) may apply.



Candidates must be comfortable working with diverse publics.



Experience working with children in academic or informal learning environments – school, camps, museums, etc. — required.



Applicants should demonstrate serious interest in the museum field and academic experience in education, museum studies, studio art, or similar.



Art-making and instructional experience desired. Previous customer service work experience desired.



Friendly, can-do attitude necessary, with good time management skills and ability to successfully juggle multiple responsibilities.



Ability to work independently, as well as cooperatively with fellow interns, other members of the education department and with staff from across the museum.



Interns are expected to demonstrate excellent verbal and written communications skills.



Valid driver’s license required.



Program Assistants must be able to lift 35 lbs; ability to walk and stand for significant periods of time.



