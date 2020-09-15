Below our Peer Career Advisor (PCA) Katie Marshall shared her summer experience working for a Midd alum.

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a working actress/comedian/writer in Hollywood? Same. This summer I had the incredible opportunity to work with Alyssa Limperis ‘08. Simply put, Alyssa is hilarious. She can easily imitate almost anyone and spends her days mastering characters, writing movies, and filming sketches.

When I think of one word to describe Alyssa in a professional setting, it’s “determination.” Alyssa works harder than anyone I know in order to constantly create opportunities for herself in her professional field. I quickly learned from her that if you can’t find the specific opportunity you want, you must go and create it yourself.

As I embarked on the “Covid summer” I, like many others, had no idea what to expect. I had planned to intern for Alyssa in LA. As artists, we are trained to collaborate, to articulate the abstract ideas in our head into something more tangible. I wasn’t sure how we would collaborate in different time zones, but like many others, the two of us adapted. Not only did we pivot, we actually found a lot of beauty and connection in a world that sometimes felt distant and lonely. We would text, Facetime, and find new ways to exchange ideas. Alyssa is also incredibly resourceful, which proved to be useful in quarantine. She would film her sketches for Instagram using just her iPhone and a tripod. As a young artist, it was so valuable to see her making the most out of every situation and continuing to create despite the chaos of the world. In ways, it was one of the deepest artistic connections that I had felt in a long time, despite all of the challenges. I learned the most about artistry, ambition, and connection when I got to talk with Alyssa about our love for Middlebury and our longing for a pre-Covid world.

When people ask me how I spent my “Covid summer” or what I learned from my time working remotely–I’m still not quite sure how to reply. I feel overwhelmed with all the knowledge that I gained from such a unique experience. First, I feel lucky that when I reached out to Alyssa last fall she actually replied and took the time to meet with me. Secondly, I feel grateful that our shared Middlebury connection and love of comedy proved to be so strong. I’m not sure when I’ll be able to be out in LA or able to meet with Alyssa in person, but I do feel incredibly supported in my future artistic endeavors because of the deep, yet virtual, connection that we created this summer.

This experience wouldn’t have been possible without the help, support, and guidance of the CCI at every step of the process. If you have an idea, a thought, or even a possible experience in mind for J-term or next summer–I encourage you to connect with the CCI to explore all the potential possibilities!