Emma Bowen Foundation Media and Marketing Internships Info Session Thursday, November 12!

The Emma Bowen Foundation promotes a more diverse industry by recruiting promising students of color and placing them in multi-year paid internships at some of the nation’s leading media and tech companies.



Three tracks highlight the many areas in which Fellows intern.

–Content (broadcast and online journalism, production, social media, digital media, etc.).

–Business (finance, sales, human resources, marketing, public relations etc.)

–Innovation (computer science, engineering, data science, information technology, software development, etc.)



Whether you’re interested in being a producer, a journalist, a web developer, an engineer, a business executive, a PR agent, a sales representative, or in any other career in media or tech, the Emma Bowen Internship is here to help you get your start.

Hear more about EBF from previous fellows, alumni, and partners here: https://www.emmabowenfoundation.com/voices.



