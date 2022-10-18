Emma Bowen Foundation – Building a Diverse Media Industry – Info Session Tuesday, October 25!

EBF promotes a more diverse industry by recruiting promising students of color for multi-year paid internships at some of the nation’s leading Media and Tech companies.
EBF Program Benefits:
- A paid summer internship
- Ability to apply for a need-based scholarship
- Exposure to top professionals and industry executives
- Access to professional development workshops & annual conference
- Opportunities for one-on-one career coaching and mentoring
- A lifelong community of EBF peers, alumni, professionals, and partners
Join us to learn more about the Emma Bowen Foundation internship program and get the chance to speak with our President & CEO, Nikki Bethel, along with a panel of fantastic EBF Alumni ready to answer all of your questions. Click here to register for this event!
College undergraduates can apply for our EBF Summer 2023 Internship here: https://www.emmabowenfoundation.org/apply