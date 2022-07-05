Emerging Reporters 2022-2023 – Deadline date: August 8!

What is ProPublica’s Emerging Reporters Program?

The Emerging Reporters Program provides $9,000 stipends, along with mentoring and trips to investigative journalism conferences, such as the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting conference, to five students each year who work or want to work at college journalism outlets: newspapers, websites, radio stations or TV stations. Check out our previous emerging reporters and apply here by Monday, Aug. 8.

Why does ProPublica’s Emerging Reporters Program exist?

People of color are underrepresented in our nation’s newsrooms. The most recent survey by the American Society of News Editors suggests that people of color make up a quarter of U.S. newsroom employees. Often, those numbers are even smaller in newsrooms focused on investigative reporting.

ProPublica has a vested interest in developing more journalists from diverse backgrounds, particularly those who are economically disadvantaged. We consider it crucial to the future of our industry and to our own ability to fulfill our mission, which is to expose abuses of power and produce journalism that provokes change. Without the voices and points of view of more journalists of color, there is every reason to believe that important stories are being overlooked. Barriers that keep aspiring journalists of color from entering the field include financial constraints and lack of access to mentors and training. The Emerging Reporters Program is aimed at lowering those barriers.

Who is eligible for the program?

The Emerging Reporters Program is specifically designed for talented aspiring journalists who find investigative journalism inaccessible for financial reasons. All students who will be juniors or seniors in college this academic year are eligible to apply, and students from groups that are traditionally underrepresented in journalism, including people of color, are especially encouraged to do so. Participants are expected to take a full course load during the 2022-23 school year. Applicants must also demonstrate financial need. The Emerging Reporters Program is only open to U.S. citizens or U.S. residents, for tax purposes. We will not make any exceptions to this rule.

When does the program typically run?

This year’s program will run from September to June, during which time mentors and program participants will be in contact by phone and email. Students will receive stipends of $4,500 each at the beginning of the program and at its midway point.

Do students need to pay for their own expenses for the conferences?

No! Accommodations and other expenses for the conferences will be covered by ProPublica. The dates of the conferences are to be determined.

Click here to learn more about the program and to apply today!