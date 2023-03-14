EHS Marketing Internship (includes housing) based in NYC!

The EHS Marketing Ambassador and Intern represents and promotes Educational Housing Services (“EHS”) in a positive manner on EHS’s social media networks as well as in their personal social media networks and in-person within the EHS community. The position will work directly with the marketing department on social media and brand awareness initiatives and engage EHS residents in different marketing campaigns. They will provide credible, trustworthy promotion and visibility to EHS (online and off-line). The intern must be enrolled full-time at a college or university.

This internship experience will primarily be virtual, but some in-person experiences will take place in accordance with health and safety guidelines. The intern must live in the housing provided by EHS in NYC.

This is a part-time, seasonal, and primarily virtual position based in NYC. Internship Dates are May 27, 2023 – August 12, 2023 (11 weeks). The position works approximately 15 hours per week.

Compensation is $15 per hour, plus free housing in NYC provided by Educational Housing Services during the Summer 2023 semester.



Deadline to apply: April 7, 2023.

Click here to apply!