EBF – Building a diverse media industry!

Emma Bowen Foundation (EBF) strongly recommends students submit their applications for the summer internship opportunity by Tuesday, December 20!

The Emma Bowen Foundation promotes a more diverse industry by recruiting promising students of color and placing them in multi-year paid summer internships at some of the nation’s leading media and tech companies, such as FOX Television Stations, Hearst Television, The Financial Times, NFL, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Whether you’re interested in being a producer, a journalist, a web developer, an engineer, a business executive, a PR agent, a sales representative, or any other career in media or tech, the EBF Internship is here to help you get your start. If selected, you will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in these organizations so you can learn, grow and put yourself on the fast-track to career success. We focus on 3 professional tracks: business, content, and innovation.

We have partners across the country. Our interns are most often considered for placements in cities where they spend their college summers and cities in which they have access to housing and transportation. Students will intern at their partner company for a minimum of eight consecutive weeks, and often more, during the summer. Hours and duration of internship are determined by the partner company. One of the benefits of our program is that there is the opportunity for multi-summer internships with your placement.

College undergraduates are eligible to apply. Please note that college seniors graduating in May 2023 or later can apply to the program as well. Many of our interns are converted to full time hires after college graduation.

Visit us at www.emmabowenfoundation.org/apply for more information about the EBF summer internship program and application requirements. In order to be considered, you must apply directly through the EBF website.

We look forward to receiving your application! Good luck!

Being an Emma Bowen Fellow comes with many perks + benefits, including:

A paid summer internship

Ability to apply for a need-based scholarship

Exposure to top professionals and industry executives

Access to professional development workshops & annual conference

Opportunities for 1-on-1 career coaching and mentoring

A lifelong community of EBF peers, alumni, professionals, and partners

Click here to start your application in handshake!