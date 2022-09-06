Dow Jones News Fund’s summer internship application will open Sept. 12!

College sophomores, juniors, seniors, and graduate students will be able to apply for paid summer internships in audience engagement, data journalism, digital media, business reporting, and multiplatform editing.

This summer we placed 107 interns in more than 70 newsrooms.

We will host two information sessions (Monday, October 3 and Wednesday, October 12) about our programs, including the application and selection process; and two test prep sessions (Thursday, October 6 and Thursday, October 13).

Students can sign up here to RSVP or request recordings.