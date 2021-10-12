Do you want to work in the entertainment industry? Join the UTA info session on Thursday, October 21!

UTA (United Talent Agency) represents many of the world’s most acclaimed figures in every current and emerging area of entertainment and media, including motion pictures, television, music, digital, broadcast news, books, theatre, video games, fine art, sports, and live entertainment.

UTA is also globally recognized in the areas of film finance, film packaging, branding, licensing, endorsements and representation of production talent. UTA additionally provides corporate consulting, venture funding and strategic advisory services to companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

Join UTA for an open discussion about life working at a leading talent agency and gain insight into different career opportunities both within an agency and the entertainment industry on Thursday, October 21!