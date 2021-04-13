Do you want to utilize your Arabic or Russian language skills in your career? If you do, you should attend these two employer info sessions this week!

Torden is a New England-based professional services firm that provides foreign language solutions to the Federal Government – specifically, the Intelligence Community. Working as members of an integrated Government-Contractor team in support our nation’s National Security, Torden language professionals help protect against threats emanating from our Nation’s adversaries.



Torden language professionals must meet the Government language requirements, as well as be vetted for security clearances. The qualification process can be lengthy, but can also be accomplished while you are completing your degrees.

Torden’s requirements include Russian and Arabic language professionals to support National Level intelligence requirements from U.S.-based facilities. Their employees are a combination of native linguists and graduates from the nation’s top institutions for foreign languages. They will brief you on their current openings, the security process, and what life is like as a Torden professional.

Date: Wednesday, April 14

Time: 6pm-7pm EST

Click here to register in handshake!

Arab-American Business & Professional Association (ABPA) Institute is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing free professional development and internship opportunities to underrepresented groups, minorities, and Arab-American students across the US to boost their participation in civic services, federal agencies, Fortune500 companies, Think-Tanks, and Non-Profits.



ABPA Institute’s Internship Placement Program (IPP) is an experiential learning program that empowers Arab-American students to integrate theoretical knowledge in their academic curriculum with practical application in a professional setting.



The goal of ABPA Institute’s IPP is to foster Arab-American students’ professional skills and enable them to benefit from the vast opportunities across the United States.



ABPA Institute’s IPP is a collaboration among ABPA Institute, a host employer, and the student. The role of ABPA Institute is to facilitate the way for young talents to their best career path within the public or private sector. ABPA Institute’s signature established a robust internship program that placed students within many top organizations including Bureau of Land Management of Dept. Interior, Dept. of State, Middle Eastern Institute, Gulf International Forum, US-UAE Business Council, Dept. Energy, and many more in the recent years.



Moreover, ABPA Institute helps all Arab-American student applicants with the most critical mentorship services including:

-Providing students one-on-one advising to prepare their internship application packages

-Offering individually tailored mentoring services including: how to write a resume & cover letter for Federal internship positions and how to succeed in job interviews

-Providing editing services such as: feedback on applicants’ cover letter, resume, and writing samples

They offer paid/unpaid or academic credit, depending on ABPA Institute’s agreement with the host employer.



Join. Connect. Grow. Arab-American Business and Professional Association (ABPA) is a Non-Profit organization. ABPA strives to promote networking and professional opportunities Arab-Americans, African Americans, Asians, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans, Hispanics, Veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Date: Friday, April 16

Time: 12:00pm – 1:00 pm EST

Click here to register in handshake!