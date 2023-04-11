Do you want to network with Midd alumni in Arts, Media, and Communications?

Seeking a group of students to interview alumni working in Arts, Media, and Communications to learn about various career paths, desired skills for entry-level positions, internships/jobs, and much more! Based on your career interests, students would interview alumni via a zoom/phone call and email. Group Gordon, Publicis Media, Edelman, NPR, Warner Bros, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), National Geographic, Penguin House, Harper Collins, New York Times, Museum of Modern Art (MOMA), and Under Armour are just a few of the organizations students would be connected to for this interview project. Please contact Alicia Gomez at agomez@middlebury.edu if you would like to participate.