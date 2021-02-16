Denver Publishing Institute informational webinar on Wednesday, February 17

Margaret Shaheen, Program Coordinator at the Denver Publishing Institute, will host an informational webinar on Wednesday, February 17th to discuss the kinds of opportunities the publishing industry affords and the training the Denver Publishing Institute offers.



The Denver Publishing Institute is an intensive, four-week, graduate-level, summer program that provides a broad overview of all aspects of the publishing industry in lectures and hands-on workshops in editing and marketing. The faculty members are all professionals working in the publishing industry, and they cover topics from the role of the editor to marketing, from international publishing and markets to the work of the literary agent, from textbook to digital publishing. The 2021 Denver Publishing Institute will run from July 11th to August 6th.



Click here to register in handshake!