Dark Castle Entertainment summer internship opportunity!

Dark Castle Entertainment is a production company formed in 1999 by Joel Silver (The Matrix), Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump), and Gilbert Adler (Tales From the Crypt) to focus on horror films. Click their IMDb page here to review a list of their most recent projects.

They are hiring a part-time intern (2-3 days per week) for eight weeks this summer 2023 in their Beverly Hills, CA office. This is an in-person unpaid experience. However, students could apply to CCI for internship funding before the deadline date.

Internship includes script coverage, research, and interacting with the executive team on projects assigned.

Please send your cover letter and resume to Alicia Gomez at agomez@middlebury.edu by Wednesday, March 1.