Dallas Museum of Art opportunities – Deadline date: March 26

Each year the Dallas Museum of Art offers nine paid internship positions divided among the Museum’s Education, Curatorial, and Exhibitions and Interpretation departments. McDermott Internships are open to individuals who have completed undergraduate or graduate degrees prior to the program’s start date and are interested in exploring museum careers. Established in 1974, the McDermott Internship Program allows interns to work closely with staff throughout the Museum and provides opportunities for individual contributions, resulting in an in-depth and well-rounded perspective on museum work.

In addition to their daily museum duties, which comprise a full-time 35-hour work week, McDermott Interns are also able to explore Dallas’s rich cultural scene through performances, museum visits, and collection tours arranged by the DMA. Interns are also allowed to request $500 toward qualified professional development to be completed during their tenure.

Click here to learn more and to apply to these opportunities!