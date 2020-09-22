Community Conversations: Asian American Leaders on Creative, Commerce, and Culture – Wednesday, September 23

Adverstising Educational Foundation (AEF) invites you to a virtual community conversation on creative, culture, and commerce on September 23rd presented by 3AF and Facebook. This event will focus on how the Asian American marketing and advertising industry can integrate with other creative communities and impact small Asian owned businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. With panels focusing on Economic Enfranchisement and Creative Community Collaboration, expect to come away with actionable insights on how to empower the Asian American business community. AEF’s Elliot Lum will host one of the panels.

