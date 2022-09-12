Communications and Marketing Intern 2022-2023- Deadline date: October 1

Vermont Works for Women’s Development and Communications team is seeking an intern for the 2022-2023 academic year to support their marketing efforts to recruit participants for programs and events and share the organization’s mission with stakeholders statewide.

Over the course of the year, the communications and marketing intern will support:

·the website redesign project with any of the following: copywriting, editing, graphic design, photography and/or videography

·participant recruitment for our Trailblazers trades training program and Rosie’s Girls summer camps

·social media and email campaigns to elevate VWW’s legislative agenda

·finding and working with a local artist to develop an original VWW sticker

This internship can be remote, onsite at our office in Winooski, VT, or a combination of the two. The internship will be 5 to 10 hours per week depending on the intern’s scheduling and academic requirements. A computer is provided. The internship is unpaid.

Click here to learn more about this opportunity and to apply!