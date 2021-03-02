Check out these Job and Internship opportunities in Handshake!

- Arabic Linguist
- Russian Linguist
- Client Leadership Associate
- Interpretation – Project Coordinator
- Sr. Staff / Interpreter, Internationally Acclaimed Ballet Summer Program
- Summer 2021 Internship – Visual Merchandising Intern
- How to Produce a Film Festival in Real Time: Business Development, Filmmaker Relations and Media Marketing Internship
- Creating A Video Imprint Of A Film Festival In Real Time : Videography Internship
- Financial Analyst Internship (Focus Advisory Services provides exclusive financial and strategic consulting services to some of the largest independent film and TV companies in Hollywood, media and entertainment corporations, international tax and equity funds, national law firms and independent producers)
- New England Review Podcast and Publicity Intern
