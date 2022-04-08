CCI Seeking Freelance Video Editor for MIDDVantage Video Series

The Center for Careers and Internships (CCI) is seeking a freelance video editor to assist our team with our MIDDVantage video series. The pay is $18 per hour, and we are looking for someone who is proficient in video editing that can take a zoom recording, add graphics, musical content, etc., and then return the final piece as an mP4 for us to upload to our YouTube channel. The individual should be comfortable with video editing software. All the footage has been recorded (via Zoom), so you would be editing existing content. This is an exciting opportunity for someone interested in an ongoing relationship with CCI, as we have a lot of video content planned for the next year. We anticipate approximately 60 hours for the two upcoming series that will launch Fall 2022. As part of this project, we are also looking for someone to go in and pull out highlights from previously recorded interviews to create a commercial of sorts as well as various social cuts for promotional purposes.

It would be a bonus if you have any podcasting experience to help us decide if turning these into a podcast is a good idea! Please contact Nicole Veilleux (nveilleux@middlebury.edu) if you are interested or have any questions.