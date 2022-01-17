CBS job opportunity – Research Analyst, Social Analytics

This entry-level role will be an addition to the CBS Social Analytics team, whose growing responsibilities include social analytics & reporting for Primetime, Daytime, Syndication and Late Night. This is an entry level role with an opportunity to join a major and growing team to learn and data trends and analytics tools in the social media space, and will have a key role in using social data to empower excellence for the CBS social strategy and content production teams.

Responsibilities:

Pull data for weekly optimization reports and monthly deep dive analyses

Create social tags to categorize social content for team analysis and optimization

Build and maintain analytics dashboards within our social toolkit, gaining experience in key social analytics tools such as Sprinklr, Talkwalker SCR, ListenFirst, Netbase, and Canvs

Assist with one-off requests from social strategy and content teams, under the supervision of the Senior Analyst and Director

Partner with other CBS Research team groups to provide social analytics insights as necessary

