CBS job opportunity – Research Analyst, Social Analytics


This entry-level role will be an addition to the CBS Social Analytics team, whose growing responsibilities include social analytics & reporting for Primetime, Daytime, Syndication and Late Night. This is an entry level role with an opportunity to join a major and growing team to learn and data trends and analytics tools in the social media space, and will have a key role in using social data to empower excellence for the CBS social strategy and content production teams. 

Responsibilities:

  • Pull data for weekly optimization reports and monthly deep dive analyses
  • Create social tags to categorize social content for team analysis and optimization 
  • Build and maintain analytics dashboards within our social toolkit, gaining experience in key social analytics tools such as Sprinklr, Talkwalker SCR, ListenFirst, Netbase, and Canvs
  • Assist with one-off requests from social strategy and content teams, under the supervision of the Senior Analyst and Director
  • Partner with other CBS Research team groups to provide social analytics insights as necessary

*Please e-mail agomez@middlebury.edu if you apply to this amazing opportunity!

