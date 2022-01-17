CBS job opportunity – Research Analyst, Social Analytics

This entry-level role will be an addition to the CBS Social Analytics team, whose growing responsibilities include social analytics & reporting for Primetime, Daytime, Syndication and Late Night. This is an entry level role with an opportunity to join a major and growing team to learn and data trends and analytics tools in the social media space, and will have a key role in using social data to empower excellence for the CBS social strategy and content production teams.
Responsibilities:
- Pull data for weekly optimization reports and monthly deep dive analyses
- Create social tags to categorize social content for team analysis and optimization
- Build and maintain analytics dashboards within our social toolkit, gaining experience in key social analytics tools such as Sprinklr, Talkwalker SCR, ListenFirst, Netbase, and Canvs
- Assist with one-off requests from social strategy and content teams, under the supervision of the Senior Analyst and Director
- Partner with other CBS Research team groups to provide social analytics insights as necessary
