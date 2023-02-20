Career Conversation with Writer Abe Street ’04 – Tuesday, February 28 at 12:30pm!

Please join us for a Career Conversation with Writer Abe Streep’04. He will discuss his career journey and various aspects of the industry. He is the author of Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana, winner of the Montana Book Award and the New Mexico-Arizona General Nonfiction Book Award.

Abe has also written for The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Harper’s, WIRED, the High Country News, the Columbia Journalism Review, The New Republic, the California Sunday Magazine, and Outside, where he is a contributing editor. His writing has been anthologized in The Best American Sports Writing and noted by The Best American Essays and The Best American Science and Nature Writing, and he was a recipient of the 2019 American Mosaic Journalism Prize for deep reporting about underrepresented communities. Co-sponsored by CTLR and the American Studies department.

Date: Tuesday, February 28

Time: 12:30pm-1:30pm

Location: CTLR Lounge

Click here to register in handshake!