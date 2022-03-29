Career Conversation with Jimmy Wong – Actor, Director, Producer, and Musician – Wednesday, April 6

Join us for a career conversation with Jimmy Wong ‘09.5. He will discuss his career journey and various aspects of the media industry. Jimmy Wong is an actor, director, producer, and musician who has been pioneering digital content for over a decade. He’s starred in hit shows online (Video Game High School, Game Knights, Feast of Fiction) and has acted in major motion pictures (Mulan, Wish Dragon, John Dies at the End). His work in gaming and entertainment has helped bridge the gap between digital and traditional Hollywood.

Date: Wednesday, April 6

Time: 4:30pm-5:30pm

Click here to register in handshake!