Please join us for a virtual Career Conversation and a Media Industry Discussion with Rodney Rothman ’95. He is a director, writer, and producer.

Previously Rothman co-wrote and co-directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. He also served as a producer or writer on the films 22 Jump Street, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Popstar, and Get Him to the Greek. In television, Rothman was hired as a staff writer at The Late Show with David Letterman when he was 21 years old. At 24, he was promoted to head writer, making him the youngest head writer in the program’s history.

Rothman is the author of the best-selling nonfiction humor book Early Bird. His writing has also appeared in The New Yorker, GQ, The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, and McSweeney’s Quarterly. His piece “My Fake Job” was included in The Best American Nonrequired Reading, edited by Dave Eggers.

He recently launched Modern Magic, an entertainment company focused on creating innovative animated and live-action “event entertainment” for the 21st-century audience.