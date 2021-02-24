Career Conversation and a Media Industry Discussion with Liya Gao’12, Manager, Original Independent Films for Netflix – Wednesday, March 3

Please join us for a Career Conversation and a Media Industry Discussion with Liya Gao’12, Manager, Original Independent Films for Netflix. Liya will discuss her career journey and current trends in the industry. Based on Liya’s recommendation, we will also discuss two articles titled “What Warner Bros’ Streaming Strategy Means for Netflix and Movie Theaters: A Dialogue” and “ How 2020 Changed Hollywood, and the Movies, Forever.”

Liya Gao serves as Manager, Original Independent Films for Netflix. As a member of the original independent film team, Gao supports the creative development and production of original feature films for Netflix and is developing a film slate designed to appeal to all audience segments. Prior to Netflix, Gao worked as a director of the original films team at HBO Max, where she worked on projects such as “Unpregnant”. Prior to HBO Max, Gao was a creative executive at Vertigo Entertainment with Roy Lee, where she worked on a variety of film & television projects including “Witch Boy”, an animated feature in production at Netflix and “Them: Covenant”, a horror anthology in production at Amazon that the studio gave a 2 season series commitment. Before her tenure at Vertigo, the Middlebury grad also worked at Lionsgate in the Motion Picture Group where she worked on such films as “A Simple Favor”.

Click here to RSVP in Handshake!