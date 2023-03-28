Calling all artists! PAID internship opportunity! Deadline date: Friday, March 31

Role Description

This opportunity is part of Middlebury College’s Vermont Innovation Summer cohort program, sponsored by the Innovation Hub. This program supports students working with creativity and innovation projects and organizations in Vermont.

This position comes with access to affordable, fee-based dormitory housing at Middlebury College.

ELIGIBILITY: Interns must have at least a semester left at Middlebury following the conclusion of the internship to qualify. This position is not open to graduating seniors.

Calling all artists!

Do you love art and community building? We are seeking an artist to transform the Middlebury College Recycling Center silo while living and working in Middlebury this summer. This project is intended for a student artist interested in revitalization, creativity, and contribution to the college community.

We are looking for a creative student passionate about community and the arts to turn the Middlebury College Recycling Center Silo into a piece of public art this upcoming summer. While the project guidelines are loose to allow ample room for your creativity, we are looking for a semi-permanent project that will be completed by August 2023 and can stay vibrant for 3 to 5 years. The selected student artist will receive a $4,000 grant to live and work on campus, $2,000 in funding for materials, and studio space in the Old Stone Mill.

To apply:

Submit the application at go/middsilo. Please also upload your resume, cover letter, and an artist proposal that outlines your creative vision. It is highly encouraged to include a portfolio of previous artwork or architecture.

What we’re looking for

Competitive applicants will demonstrate an interest in improving our community through public art, share a clear and feasible plan to transform the silo, and have experience in the artistic process. We recommend you visit the silo, which can be found by the Recycling Center, the Trail Around Middlebury, and Route 125.

Deadline date: Friday, March 31