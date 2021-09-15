Attention aspiring Podcasters and Journalists: The Middlebury Fellowship in Narrative Journalism is now accepting applications for the “How Did You Get Here Project.”

NJF is a full-year, extracurricular program run by ENAM Scholar-in-Residence Sue Halpern in conjunction with Middlebury Magazine that is open to 2nd-, 3rd-, and 4th-year students. Participants produce audio portraits of individual members of the Middlebury College student body that answer the question, “How did you get here?”

NJF functions, essentially, as a fifth course. It requires significant time-commitment. No grade is given, but students who successfully complete the program are paid an honorarium.

In this way, it also functions as a job. Students need not have previous journalism experience.

Basic Requirements:

You must be in at least your 2nd year of Middlebury College.

You must be able to commit at least 10 hour a week to the project, and much more than that when you are on deadline.

You must be able to meet deadlines and be a team player.

The application is attached. It is due no later than midnight on Tuesday, September 21st and should be emailed to both Sue Halpern and Matt Jennings: shalpern@middlebury.edu and mjenning@middlebury.edu