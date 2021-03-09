Are you passionate about art and design? Register for the Merchandising at Minted info session – Tuesday, March 16

Minted is a marketplace for independent design, where you come to find things for your home and special occasions that are trend-setting, well-curated, high quality, and made unique to you.

Minted is a late stage startup based in San Francisco, and was founded in 2007 by CEO Mariam Naficy (Williams Alumna). Minted is hosting a virtual info session on Tuesday, March 9th at 5:30pm EST. Join Becca O’Leary (Sr. Manager, Merchandising) and Caitlin Bernstein (Recruiter) to learn about their disruptive e-commerce marketplace and exciting opportunities for recent grads in their Merchandising function.

Becca will be telling her story, chatting about merchandising and the role, and answering any questions you may have. Minted is looking for creative thinkers who are passionate about art and design, curious about the world of e-commerce, wholesale and retail merchandising, and have strong analytical and quantitative skills to join their Merchandising team.

