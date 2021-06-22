Advertising and Marketing Web Series

MADE Summer Web Series

Throughout the summer AEF/ANA MADE Online will feature live web sessions with leaders in the marketing and advertising industry. Top executives will share their insights and advice to students as they take the first steps in their careers. Every session will feature a Q&A segment so be prepared to come off mute to talk directly to a CMO, agency leader or recruiter!

If you weren’t able to attend a particular session, don’t worry – everything has been recorded and archived on their site for full access. Click here to view the web series archives.