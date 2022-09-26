Advertising and Marketing Internship

MADE is an internship program for undergraduate students interested in the marketing and advertising industry. Founded by the ANA Educational Foundation, MADE connects students with internships at marketing, advertising, media companies including TikTok, L’Oreal, IBM, McCann, VaynerMedia, NBCUniversal, Sephora, and Ogilvy. This paid program is designed to provide the skills, mentors, training and network to help you break into and thrive in the industry.

Core Attributes

Relentless Explorers & Learners – We are looking for students who are relentless in their pursuit to acquire knowledge and learn more about a wide variety of topics. You might love Shakespeare as much as you love an Instagram post that went viral.

Creative Storytellers – We want people who can write and speak in a way that captures the imagination of those around you. While the story itself might be fantastic, knowing how to communicate it is just as important.

Data Wonks – If you dream in decimals and thoroughly enjoy long division, you may possess one of the most coveted skills in marketing: data intelligence. Don’t fret if you’re not a math whiz, though. We simply want you to be comfortable using numbers to guide your decision making.

Critical Thinking Problem Solvers – Every day, there is a new business problem and there’s no textbook with solutions to these problems. We need critical thinkers who can find ways to address problems that the industry has never faced.

Action–Orientated Collaborators– We want those who lean toward action and can follow an instinct, but who also bring people along toward that vision. Working together is just as important as knowing how to lead.

An Entrepreneurial Mindset – Do you have new ideas? We want that entrepreneurial spirit in the industry. Because of digital disruption, there are no set rules anymore.

Cultural Anthropologists – You love culture whether that be film, art, music, or just people. You observe culture as much as you want to create culture. You have a diverse point of view because you come from a diverse point of view that enhances the thinking of others around you.

Who Can Apply

Only current undergraduate juniors and seniors, graduating any time between May 2023 and May 2024.

Click here to learn more about this program and to apply!