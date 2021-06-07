Advertising and Marketing Industry Conversations

Industry Conversations include the voices of advertising and marketing practitioners among all of the other educational materials that AEF already provides to teachers and students. Here you will find a series of videos from pros of yesterday, today and tomorrow – leaders from agencies, client marketing teams and media companies.
The advertising/marketing industry is undergoing revolutionary changes at a technological pace unprecedented in human history. Industry Conversations will seek to find and share the voices that can speak to advertising’s future as well as its immediate past.