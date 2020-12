Planet Word is “the museum where language comes to life.”

It is an immersive language experience located at the historic Franklin School. Stephen Snyder, Dean of the Middlebury Language Schools, will chat with Ann Friedman, Founder and CEO of Planet Word, about how her vision for such an institution became a reality.

Date: Tuesday, December 15

Time: 4:00pm-5:00pm EST

Click here to register for the event!