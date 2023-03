2023 SPORT & ENTERTAINMENT CAREER FAIR (Tuesday, April 4th in Boston)

JOIN THE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT CAREER FAIR AT FENWAY PARK!

THE CAREER FAIR WILL RUN FROM 12:00PM-4:00PM.



ATTENDEES WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK WITH VARIOUS REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY ABOUT OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN THEIR ORGANIZATION. PURCHASE YOUR TICKET THROUGH THE LINK BELOW WHICH WILL PROVIDE ACCESS TO THE CAREER FAIR AS WELL AS YOUR GAME TICKET FOR THAT EVENINGS GAME AS THE RED SOX TAKE ON THE BALTIMORE ORIOLES AT 7:10PM.

LIMITED TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE BELOW LINK ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS UNTIL THEY ARE SOLD OUT. DRESS CODE FOR THE CAREER FAIR IS BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL AND ATTENDEES ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING RESUMES. TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED SPECIFICALLY THROUGH THE LINK BELOW IN ORDER TO ATTEND THE FAIR.