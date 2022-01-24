2022 Lime Connect Fellowship Program – open to rising university juniors with disabilities in the US

The Lime Connect Fellowship Program For Students with Disabilities is our flagship program in the U.S. designed for highly accomplished rising university juniors (current sophomores).

In case you’ve missed it, we have just opened up the applications for this prestigious program! For selected Fellows, the fun kicks off with our Leadership & Development Symposium in New York City* this summer with a focus on personal and professional development, community, access to our U.S. corporate partners, and potential Summer 2023 internships. Upon completion of the program, Fellows will join the lifelong experience of the broader Lime Connect Fellows community, where they will receive ongoing support and mentoring, continued professional development, community with Fellows from the previous classes, and networking opportunities throughout their careers.



2022 Lime Connect Fellowship Program Eligibility Requirements:

A current sophomore (rising junior) at a four-year university in the United States

Continuing studies as a full-time student for the 2022 – 2023 academic year

Eligible to work in the United States

A person with a (visible or invisible) disability.*

*NOTE: We currently plan on hosting Super Days and our Leadership & Development Symposium in person in New York City in 2022, following any COVID-19 guidelines that may be in place on those dates. If needed, we will adjust to a virtual format, but we remain optimistic about gathering safely in person.



The first-round of the application is due Sunday, February 27th a midnight PST



