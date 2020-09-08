CCI Career Paths

2020 Lime Connect Virtual Recruitment Receptions


by

The Lime Network is an exclusive resource for university students, and professionals – including veterans – who happen to have disabilities.  To qualify for membership in The Lime Network, you must be a person with a disability

Lime Connect is excited to launch their first virtual recruitment event series! Their partners BlackRock, Bloomberg, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft, PwC, Sony and Unilever are seeking to connect with Lime Network members for outstanding opportunities available for current undergraduate, MBA, Master’s and Ph.D. students as well as experienced professionals. Attendance is limited to maximize the opportunity, so apply now!

Communications, Media, Creative
(Students/New grads/Professionals) 

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020 

Deadline to apply: September, 30th at midnight PST/3am EST 

It is FREE to join! Click here to become a Lime Network member today!

