What’s on Tap for Well-Being?

by

One day you will wake up and there won’t be any more time to do the things you’ve always wanted. Do it now. – Paulo Coelho

Healthy Inside & Out: Join Dr. Kimberly Williams to learn about the impact of the microbiome-gut-brain axis on health and well-being and how it can be influenced by your nutrition, lifestyle and personal care products. All guests will be entered into a raffle for free products at the end of the talk. Thursday, May 25th 8:00-9:00pm EST. Please RSVP to Kimberly at kawilliams8@msn.com if you plan to attend. Zoom.

Mortgage Basics: Join the experts from MySecureAdvantage to learn all about mortgages including how to begin the process of securing a loan, the different types of loans available and the impact of interest rates on your monthly payment. Thursday, May 25th. Noon-1pm EST or 3:00-4:00pm. Click here to register for the noon session. Click here to register for the 3pm session.

Beginning in June, to promote outdoor recreation during the summer months, we will be taking a hiatus from our regularly scheduled, remote programming. Please refer to the calendar for the most up to date information and check out the following resources for information about outdoor recreational opportunities.

Well-Being Calendar

(password GMHECWell-Being)

Reach Out to Rebecca

Join Well-Being Facebook Group

Visit Well-Being Pages