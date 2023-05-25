25 Year Club Returns With New Inductees

We are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of the 25 Year Club event at Middlebury. After a brief hiatus, we are excited to return to this special tradition and honor the remarkable individuals who have dedicated an incredible 25 years of their lives to our organization.

On June 6, 2023, the event will come together to celebrate the accomplishments, loyalty, and unwavering commitment of our esteemed colleagues who have reached this extraordinary milestone. It is a time to reflect on their remarkable journey, recognize their exceptional contributions, and express our deepest appreciation for their longstanding dedication.

Here are the names of the employees being recognized this year: