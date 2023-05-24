An Exploration of Italian Wine, Language, and Culture in Tuscany

by

We are excited to share with you an amazing opportunity to explore the language and culture of wine in Tuscany. Middlebury has partnered with industry professionals and the University of Florence to create a customized program designed for wine enthusiasts to gain knowledge and appreciation of this exceptional wine region.

Join us on this 10-day adventure, September 13–23, 2023. Deepen your knowledge of Italian wine, gain insider perspectives from local experts, and talk about wine in Italian as you immerse yourself in the beauty of Tuscany. You will meet the producers of Vino Nobile of Montepulciano, Chianti Classico, and Brunello of Montalcino and gain insights about the history, traditions, and modern innovations that have made Tuscany a wine lover’s paradise.

Don’t miss this opportunity; space is limited!

Check our website for more information and contact me at abrent@middlebu​​ry.edu to reserve a spot.