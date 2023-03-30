COVID-19 Requirements Ending

by

Middlebury closely monitors the latest scientific discoveries and medical recommendations in response to the COVID-19 virus. As COVID-19 has become endemic, we have resumed normal operations, while continuing core health and safety measures to minimize the potential of its spread. In response to the latest conditions, Middlebury has ended its COVID-19 requirements for its campuses in Vermont and California. Employees and students should follow CDC guidance, state health department guidance, and their healthcare provider’s advice for prevention and treatment of the virus. We have replaced the Middlebury College Campus Status page and Campus Guide with this informational webpage, which includes a full explanation and summary of our current guidance.