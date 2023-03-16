Annual Employee Well-Being Fair

by

Save the Date!

Annual Employee Well-Being Fiar

April 18, 2023 10:00am – 1:00pm

Peterson Family Athletic Complex

Vendors, activities, prizes, and much more!

*Release time approved: Per Middlebury policy a Release Time designation means that staff in non-critical positions may request permission from their managers to participate in this event. Managers will accommodate such requests, so long as essential services are not negatively affected. For employees who do attend, participation that overlaps the employees’ regularly scheduled work hours will be considered regular paid time; participation that falls outside of normal work schedules will be unpaid.