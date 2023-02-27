Fair Process Workshop

by

Date: Thursday, March 16

Time: 11:00-11:50am PT/2:00-2:50pm ET

Location: Zoom

Register Here

Fair process is a decision-making framework that centers relationships and trust by involving individuals in decisions that impact them. This workshop will introduce the three key steps to Fair Process and give you the opportunity to practice applying the framework to a real decision-making scenario. If you have any questions, please reach out to workshop facilitator Melissa Sorenson at msorenson@middlebury.edu.