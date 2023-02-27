Fair Process Workshop
Date: Thursday, March 16
Time: 11:00-11:50am PT/2:00-2:50pm ET
Location: Zoom
Register Here
Fair process is a decision-making framework that centers relationships and trust by involving individuals in decisions that impact them. This workshop will introduce the three key steps to Fair Process and give you the opportunity to practice applying the framework to a real decision-making scenario. If you have any questions, please reach out to workshop facilitator Melissa Sorenson at msorenson@middlebury.edu.