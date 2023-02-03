Employee Community Event – February 15

by
Poster reads: There’s snow place like Middlebury February Employee Community Event Wednesday | February 15th *alternate weather date February 23rd Noon – 4:00 pm *approved release time Join colleagues for an afternoon of fun and fresh air at the rikert outdoor center Middlebury A limited number of free rentals including snowshoes and Nordic ski equipment will be available. Hiking and FatBikes if the snow doesn’t last. Even if you don’t ski, come by for conversations by the firepits with colleagues and Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and s’mores Co-sponsored by Human Resources and Advancement and featuring the MiddWinterChallenge www.go.middlebury.edu/middwinter
Category : Midd Points