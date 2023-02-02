Welcome New Employees!

by

Christina Bailey, Program Coordinator for Language & Professional Programs

Before joining Middlebury as the new Program Coordinator for Language & Professional Programs, I spent time professionally working in tech, education, special events, and the performing arts. I often call myself a “multi-passionate creator”, or a modern renaissance woman for this reason. I love to engage in unique learning experiences and opportunities whenever possible. When I’m not on campus in Monterey, helping engage and expand custom language programs, I’m helping creative people connect with their voice and sense of artistry at TheCreativeVoice.co where I offer immersive educational experiences for adults looking to embrace the joy of singing again. I’m looking forward to learning more about the voices of the Middlebury community and my (Zoom) door is always open to folks who want to chat language, music, arts, and all things creativity.

Taryn Moran, Deputy Civil Rights & Title IX Coordinator

Hello! My name is Taryn (she/her). I am excited to join the Middlebury community! I have spent that last twenty years committed to advocacy work related to social justice issues and serving under represented populations. Most recently, I served as the Intake & Outreach /Deputy Title IX Coordinator for UVM. In my spare time I love to spend time with my family and friends, travel, garden, and being outdoors. I look forward to meeting and working with all of you!

Jessie Laake, Telecommunicator with Public Safety

Tate Rheaume, Custodian with Facilities Services

Tom Norton, Groundskeeper with Landscape Services

Gabby Juers, Residence Director with Dean of Students

Spencer Homick, Infrastructure Administrator with Information Technology Services