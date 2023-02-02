Dare to Lead Workshop Offering for all Employees

by

Don’t think you are a leader? Think again…

According to Dr. Brené Brown a leader is: “Anyone who takes responsibility for finding the potential in people and processes and has the courage to develop that potential.”

What: Dare to Lead Workshops (4 days from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm), must be able to commit to all days to participate.

When: Click here for dates and registration form.

Where: Room TBD on the Middlebury, VT Campus

How: Check with your supervisor then the go ahead and then register.

What else: Seating is limited; if you have any questions contact Sheila Cameron. Also, this program requires individual “in workshop work”, and work/reflection between meetings. It is rewarding and not always easy!

About The Dare to Lead Program

Based on the research of Dr. Brené Brown, Dare to Lead™ is an empirically based courage building program designed to be facilitated by organizational development professionals.

The most significant finding from Brené’s latest research is that courage is a collection of four skill sets that are teachable, measurable, and observable. The Dare to Lead™ program focuses on developing these courage building skills through workshops, trainings, and coaching to help individuals, teams, and organizations move from armored leadership to daring leadership.

Individuals who successfully complete the full 24-hour Dare to Lead™ program will receive a Dare to Lead Trained digital certificate and a digital badge that be added to their LinkedIn account.

Further information is available at daretolead.brenebrown.com

Note: This program is also available for teams or workgroups in the full 24 hour or an 8 hour overview version; and can be offered remotely or in person. Contact Sheila Cameron.