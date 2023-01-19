Partner Inclusion Program – A snapshot of how we rocked 2022!

With the launch of the Partner Inclusion Program in February of 2022 we have successfully…

Partnered with 39 employers, businesses, and community organizations to help provide support for spouses and partners.

Connected with 28 spouses and partners who have utilized our signature one-on-one coaching and advising services.

Developed a comprehensive webpage which has been the primary go to in finding relevant and meaningful information about employment and community organizations.

Established an annual event, in partnerships with the Addison County Chamber of Commerce, to welcome new faculty and their spouses/partners.

Offered six online networking events, specifically for partner inclusion, which have been attended by faculty chairs, spouses, partners, and staff.

Conducted an institution wide questionnaire to gather ideas and input from employees at Middlebury/MIIS on what partner inclusion program components they want to see developed. 89 staff and 53 faculty participated, with a total of 142 participants.



We are excited for what’s in store for 2023, with new events, networking opportunities and possible career development workshops for spouses and partners!

To connect, contact:

Susan Edwards

Partner Inclusion Specialist

susane@middlebury.edu

802-443-3509

To make an appointment, click HERE

Check out our webpage: Vermont click HERE. Monterey click HERE.

Connect on LinkedIn