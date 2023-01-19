Partner Inclusion Program – A snapshot of how we rocked 2022!
With the launch of the Partner Inclusion Program in February of 2022 we have successfully…
- Partnered with 39 employers, businesses, and community organizations to help provide support for spouses and partners.
- Connected with 28 spouses and partners who have utilized our signature one-on-one coaching and advising services.
- Developed a comprehensive webpage which has been the primary go to in finding relevant and meaningful information about employment and community organizations.
- Established an annual event, in partnerships with the Addison County Chamber of Commerce, to welcome new faculty and their spouses/partners.
- Offered six online networking events, specifically for partner inclusion, which have been attended by faculty chairs, spouses, partners, and staff.
- Conducted an institution wide questionnaire to gather ideas and input from employees at Middlebury/MIIS on what partner inclusion program components they want to see developed.
- 89 staff and 53 faculty participated, with a total of 142 participants.
We are excited for what’s in store for 2023, with new events, networking opportunities and possible career development workshops for spouses and partners!
To connect, contact:
Susan Edwards
Partner Inclusion Specialist
susane@middlebury.edu
802-443-3509
To make an appointment, click HERE
Check out our webpage: Vermont click HERE. Monterey click HERE.
Connect on LinkedIn