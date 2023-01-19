Host an International Student

Are you interested in learning about another culture? Do you want to get to know and help a Middlebury College international student experience life in Vermont? If so, consider joining our Friends of International Students (FIS) host program at Middlebury!

ISSS is now recruiting hosts for students from the Classes of 2024-2026 for our matching event this winter. Our population of international students includes some U.S. students who have lived abroad as well as international exchange students. Please contact us if you are interested in hosting in the fall and spread the word in our local community.

Wondering how to get involved? To learn more about the program and meet with ISSS, every potential host family is expected to attend an informational session and submit a questionnaire before participating. This winter our meetings will be held via Zoom in January & February 2023. If you’re an experienced host, you’re welcome to join us as well to share your insight with newcomers. If you’d like to join us, please register to attend one of the following sessions:

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – 5:45-6:30 pm

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – 12:30-1:15 pm

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – 5:45-6:30 pm

You can register by emailing ISSS at isss@middlebury.edu (subject line: FIS Host Program) or calling us at 802.443.5858. Once you have registered, we will send you the Zoom link for your meeting.

* NOTE : Middlebury College policy requires all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines unless they have approved religious or medical exemptions. In accordance with CDC guidance, “up to date” means that the person is fully vaccinated and that they have received a booster dose when eligible. See details at https://www.middlebury.edu/office/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccination-policy.

You can learn more about the FIS Host Program on our website at: https://www.middlebury.edu/office/international-student-and-scholar-services/students/friends-international-students-program. If you plan to participate, please submit our updated, online host questionnaire by February 1, 2023. You can find our questionnaire at: https://middlebury.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3xBQfpcmsVQY6fI.

Please share this information with friends and family who do not work at the College. We invite all who are interested and live in the local area to become a part of this wonderful program!