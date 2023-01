Applications due 3/12 for Middlebury Food Co-op Board

Do you love the local food co-op? Would you like to contribute to a democratically owned option for healthy and sustainable food? If so, consider applying to be on the Board. The deadline to submit applications is March 12, and you can find out everything you need to know (what exactly the Board does, what your responsibilities and benefits would be, etc.) at https://middlebury.coop/participate/joining-our-board/.