Roth Option Coming Soon – Voluntary Retirement Plan

by

The opportunity to make Roth contributions to the Voluntary 403(b) Retirement Plan will be available beginning January 9, 2023.

With the Roth contribution option, your contribution is taken out of your paycheck after your income is taxed; this is called an after-tax deduction and does not lower your current taxable income. Your after-tax contributions and the earnings on them are tax free upon withdrawal in retirement. The pre-tax voluntary 403(b) contribution option will remain available.

Beginning January 9, 2023 employees will have the option to elect Roth Contributions in Oracle.

Want to learn more? Join us for an informational session with TIAA.

Recorded Webinar: Introducing the Roth Option

Listen anytime at your convenience, click here to register and listen.

1:1 Advisor Meetings with Hajira Buttar of TIAA

Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday, January 12th. Click here to register. Can’t make it to one of the times listed? Speak with a Financial Consultant from TIAA any time by calling 800-732-8353.

Questions?

Contact Your Benefits Team:

Email benefits@gmhec.org

Call 802-443-5485

Contact TIAA: