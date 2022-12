Equipment Room Sale! Tuesday Dec. 13th

On Tuesday December 13, 2022 the equipment room will have a sale. Come on down and finish up you holiday shopping (or start it). Uniforms, ski jackets, back packs, are just a few of the items that will be available to purchase. The sale will be located in the lower level of the Peterson Family Athletics Complex from 7:00 AM to 2 PM. Checks (made out to Middlebury College Athletics) or cash sorry NO debit or credit cards.