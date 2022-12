Annual Retirement Notices

The annual retirement notices for the Middlebury College Retirement Plans have been posted to the Benefits/Retirement webpage. These notices include Qualified Default Investment Notice, Summary Annual Report, and Fee Disclosure. If you have any questions about the Retirement Plans you may reach out to Your Benefits Team at GMHEC at 802-443-5485 or by emailing benefits@gmhec.org. You may also contact TIAA at 800-842-2776 or by visiting tiaa.org/middleburycollege.