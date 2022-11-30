Seeking donations for HOPE Holiday Shop

The Center for Community Engagement (CCE) is collecting donations for the HOPE (Helping Overcome the Effects of Poverty in Addison County) Holiday Shop. HOPE aims to improve the lives of low-income people by working with individuals to identify and secure resources needed to meet their basic needs. Parents who do not have the funds with which to purchase gifts for their children may come to HOPE’s Holiday Shop and select new books, toys, games, and other items for their children, free of charge.

The CCE is hosting a donation box to collect items for the Holiday Shop this year. If you wish to donate, see the wishlist below for items that are most needed. The donation box is set up at 26 Blinn Lane (CCE, behind Ross Dining Hall) right inside the front door. Our office is open for donation drop-offs during business hours, 9-5 Monday through Friday.

Items Needed

Games – Hed Banz, In a Pickle, Rebellion, Would You Rather, Soggy Doggy, Count Your Chickens

– Hed Banz, In a Pickle, Rebellion, Would You Rather, Soggy Doggy, Count Your Chickens Activities – Crayole Sketcher Projector, Doctor Dreadful Alien Autopsy Playset, Play-Do sets, Activity Books, Art Supplies, Science Kits, Craft Kits

– Crayole Sketcher Projector, Doctor Dreadful Alien Autopsy Playset, Play-Do sets, Activity Books, Art Supplies, Science Kits, Craft Kits Electronics – string lights, headphones, earbuds, wireless speakers

– string lights, headphones, earbuds, wireless speakers Cars and Trucks – large construction vehicles, remote control cars, tractors

– large construction vehicles, remote control cars, tractors LEGO sets – 200 pieces or more, please

– 200 pieces or more, please Balls – soccer balls, footballs, basketballs

– soccer balls, footballs, basketballs Winter clothing – warm gloves, hats, socks, scarves for teens

– warm gloves, hats, socks, scarves for teens Insulated water bottles

Gift cards – H & M, Old Navy, Target, Subway, Yogurt City

– H & M, Old Navy, Target, Subway, Yogurt City Children’s books – visit https://www.hope-vt.org/holiday-shop-books for suggested titles



You can drop off unwrapped items at the CCE during office hours (9-5) Monday-Friday! Email the CCE at cce@middlebury.edu with any questions.