Seeking donations for HOPE Holiday Shop
The Center for Community Engagement (CCE) is collecting donations for the HOPE (Helping Overcome the Effects of Poverty in Addison County) Holiday Shop. HOPE aims to improve the lives of low-income people by working with individuals to identify and secure resources needed to meet their basic needs. Parents who do not have the funds with which to purchase gifts for their children may come to HOPE’s Holiday Shop and select new books, toys, games, and other items for their children, free of charge.
The CCE is hosting a donation box to collect items for the Holiday Shop this year. If you wish to donate, see the wishlist below for items that are most needed. The donation box is set up at 26 Blinn Lane (CCE, behind Ross Dining Hall) right inside the front door. Our office is open for donation drop-offs during business hours, 9-5 Monday through Friday.
Items Needed
- Games – Hed Banz, In a Pickle, Rebellion, Would You Rather, Soggy Doggy, Count Your Chickens
- Activities – Crayole Sketcher Projector, Doctor Dreadful Alien Autopsy Playset, Play-Do sets, Activity Books, Art Supplies, Science Kits, Craft Kits
- Electronics – string lights, headphones, earbuds, wireless speakers
- Cars and Trucks – large construction vehicles, remote control cars, tractors
- LEGO sets – 200 pieces or more, please
- Balls – soccer balls, footballs, basketballs
- Winter clothing – warm gloves, hats, socks, scarves for teens
- Insulated water bottles
- Gift cards – H & M, Old Navy, Target, Subway, Yogurt City
- Children’s books – visit https://www.hope-vt.org/holiday-shop-books for suggested titles
You can drop off unwrapped items at the CCE during office hours (9-5) Monday-Friday! Email the CCE at cce@middlebury.edu with any questions.