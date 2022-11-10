What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of 11/14 and 11/21

Voluntary simplicity means going fewer places in one day rather than more, seeing less so I can see more, doing less so I can do more, acquiring less so I can have more. – John Kabat-Zinn

Leading Through Connection: A three-part series for leaders, managers, and supervisors. Workshops are brought to you by InvestEAP and available to employees with supervisory, management or leadership roles at Champlain, Middlebury and St. Michael’s. Click here to learn more and to register.

November 15: Promoting Connection through Conversations

January 17: Using Motivational Interviewing to Develop Meaningful Performance

March 28: Bringing Fun and Joy into the Workplace

How to have kind conversations at work: Some conversations are hard to have, which is why most of us tend to avoid them only for the problems to fester until they eventually erupt into big challenges. But even the most difficult, tough, and awkward conversations can be navigated with kindness when you know how to be clear, ask for accountability, and support people’s learning and growth. Join Louis Alloro M.Ed., MAPP, as he guides us through empathetic and kind ways to communicate with your team, especially when it comes down to the difficult conversations we might dread but are inevitably a part of work-life. Brought to you by the team from Limeade. Tuesday, November 15th 11:30am-12:30pm EST. Click here to register.

Let’s Get Cooking: Join chef and Registered Dietitian Gina Rancourt as she prepares a delicious meal of roasted butternut squash, broccoli, cheddar, and chicken couscous. Grab your ingredients and cook along with Gina as she prepares this delicious meal. Thursday, November 17th 5:30-7:30pm EST. Recipe available in the calendar.

Morning Movement Pilates with the team from InvestEAP: We’ve heard great feedback about our new online subscription to virtual mat-based classes; this beginner-to-intermediate Pilates session will help us start our holidays with focused movement, deep stretches, and purposeful breathing. You only need a mat or an old towel on a rug; join us! Friday, November 8th 8:15-9:00 am EST. Click here to register.

Since November is National Diabetes Month, it’s a good time to talk about prevention and resources to help you stay healthy. Millions of people have prediabetes and don’t even know it, but small lifestyle changes can help prevent diabetes. Click here to learn about free diabetes prevention workshops in your area. For our Cigna members from Middlebury, Norwich, and St. Michael’s you may also be eligible to participate in a digital lifestyle change program offered through Omada. With the support of a health coach, you will learn to build healthy routines that work for you and your goals. Today is the day to act.